Seattle’s last 8 p.m. sunset is right around the corner

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Seattle has only one week left of 8 p.m. sunsets, as next Thursday is the last one, according to TimeandDate.com.

Western Washington will continue to lose roughly three minutes of sunlight each day throughout the rest of August and into September.

The first 8 p.m. sunset in Seattle was on July 18, and this year’s sunset reached as late as 9:11 p.m. for seven days between June 22 and June 28.

Seattle weather forecast this week

Weather conditions throughout the rest of the week are expected to be above 80 degrees and sunny. Saturday is expected to have a high of 85 degrees, and temperatures are estimated to hover around 60 degrees at night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The Earth’s tilt is the reason for the sunset time changes, according to NWS. In the spring and summer, the Northern Hemisphere tilts toward the sun, resulting in longer days. In fall and winter, it tilts away, shortening them.

Around the equinoxes in March and September, the tilt is neutral, giving nearly equal days and nights across the globe.

