Seattle’s Benaroya Hall to close for 6 weeks this summer for $20M renovation

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, a popular performing arts venue, is set to close briefly in July as it undergoes renovations to create “reimagined public spaces.”

Located at 200 University Street in downtown Seattle, the venue will close for six weeks and reopen in early September, just before the 2026-2027 Seattle Symphony season, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Seattle’s Benaroya Hall to shut down, renovate facility this summer

The many renovations include a new welcome desk and ticket concierge, a cafe with expanded seating in The Boeing Co. Gallery, an updated Overlook Lounge, and a new community room with expanded education and events.

The renovations are funded through Benaroya’s $20 million Amplify capital campaign, which recognized the nearly three-decades-old venue as an important landmark and civic gathering space.

“Benaroya Hall is more than a concert venue. It’s a cornerstone of Seattle’s cultural life and a gathering place for our community,” said Maria Yang, the Seattle Symphony’s acting CEO and chief development and project officer. “With these updated spaces, we can offer audiences an even more welcoming and inspiring experience.”

The Seattle Symphony’s season begins on Sept. 19 with a concert led by music director Xian Zhang and concludes with Wagner’s “The Ring Without Words” on June 26, 2027.

Seattle Symphony is currently seeking a permanent president and CEO to succeed Krishna Thiagarajan, who stepped down in April 2025.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

©2026 Cox Media Group