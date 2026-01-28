Seattle’s 14-day dry streak could end tonight as rainfall approaches

SEATTLE — This story was originally published in MyNorthwest.com

Seattle’s January dry spell may come to an end Tuesday night, depending on when the next round of rain arrives.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle said the city reached 14 consecutive days without measurable rainfall as of Monday. If Seattle receives rain before midnight Tuesday, the dry streak will end at 14 days — one day shy of tying an all‑time record set in 1963.

“That’s a big if,” said Dev McMillian, a meteorologist with NWS Seattle.

Seattle’s forecast shows potential rainfall arriving Tuesday evening

Forecast models suggest showers could move into the metro area sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight.

The incoming system marks a sharp shift from the region’s extended stretch of high pressure and dry conditions.

“We’re heading into a more active pattern,” McMillan said. “The first system … will bring widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with some locally windy conditions.”

Forecasters are also monitoring the potential for light freezing rain in some mountain passes, though McMillan said the threat appears low at this time.

Snow is also expected at higher elevations. McMillan said snow levels will range between 3,000 and 4,000 feet Tuesday night, with the possibility of brief snowfall reaching passes such as Stevens and Snoqualmie.

