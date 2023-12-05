Seattle/King County ranked highest in the country for porch pirates, says SafeWise study

KIRO 7 is seeing some major concerns for our holiday shopping season.

The Seattle/King County area has the highest rate of concern for porch pirates in the country. A whopping 67% of people here worry their packages will be stolen, according to a study from SafeWise.

Memphis came in second in the rankings with 62% of residents worried.

“Another tactic we’ve seen is that they will hold onto an Amazon package, act as if they’re a delivery driver, and walk up to the door but they’re actually going to go pick up your package and steal it.”

Three out of four people surveyed by SafeWise said they lost a package to thieves in the past year.

Over half of all stolen packages were delivered by Amazon.

