Seattle zoo offering up exotic doo

Woodland Park Zoo (WPZ) says spring brings renewal, rebirth, and Zoo Doo!

Orders are now being accepted for “the most ‘poopular’ compost event in the Pacific Northwest,” said WPZ.

A fully composted blend of bedding materials (straw, sawdust, wood chips, etc.) from around the zoo, Zoo Doo is mixed with feces pooped by a variety of the zoo’s animals including zebras, giraffe, lions, tapirs, primates, mountain goats, rhino and more.

WPZ composts approximately 500 tons of animal waste each year.

They say the sweet-smelling fertilizer is perfect for growing veggies and annuals.

Sold by the bulk in spring and fall only, orders will be accepted now online, with pickups on March 21–22, March 28–29 and April 4–5.

COST:

25 gallons - $16.50

50 gallons - $32.50

75 gallons - $45

100 gallons - $55

4’x5’ pickup truck (300 gallons) - $85

4’x6’ pickup truck (400 gallons) - $105

5’x8’ pickup truck (550 gallons) - $125

Visit here to book a pickup, pay, and receive instructions for pickup.

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