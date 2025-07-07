Seattle woman celebrates 107th birthday with music, Bingo and a positive outlook

Brookdale West Seattle celebrated a major milestone Monday: the 107th birthday of longtime resident Rosa Facciuto.

Facciuto, who was born in Seattle in 1918, has lived through more than a century of change while maintaining an upbeat spirit and active lifestyle.

Staff and residents at the senior living community describe her as a vibrant presence who continues to enjoy music, poetry, Bingo games, and social outings with friends.

Over the years, Facciuto built a life of service and hard work.

She worked as a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines, served as a secretary for the Seattle Police Department, and was employed by the Northern Commercial Co. (NCC).

In retirement, she remained committed to her community, volunteering at a senior center thrift shop and at Providence Hospital, now known as Swedish Cherry Hill.

Facciuto credits her long life to staying active and having strong friendships.

Her advice to others is simple but heartfelt: “Always look on the bright side of life. There is always rain in someone’s life, but you can choose to look on the bright side.”

