‘Seattle will be buzzing’: City announces free fan experiences for World Cup

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

Seattle’s FIFA World Cup 26 Local Organizing Committee (SeattleFWC26) has partnered with several other groups to expand fan celebrations for the World Cup across Seattle with various events in the city.

June 11, fans have the opportunity to experience the FIFA World Cup festivities throughout the tournament at many locations, including Seattle’s Unity Loop, Seattle Center, Waterfront Park, Pacific Place, and Victory Hall in SODO, SeattleFWC26 announced.

“In just over 100 days, Seattle will be buzzing as fans from all over flood our city for an unforgettable summer,” Peter Tomozawa, CEO of SeattleFWC26, stated in a news release. “Our amazing partners have created a network of free celebrations that meet people where they live, work, and gather. This approach reflects who we are: innovative, inclusive, and community-driven. We’re not just hosting a tournament; we’re bringing the game to everyone.”

Alongside SeattleFWC26, other partners include the City of Seattle, Seattle Center, Friends of Waterfront Park, Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Reign FC, RAVE Foundation, Seattle Mariners, and BH Properties to offer completely free and open-to-the-public events.

Fan celebration locations:

The Seattle Center, Seattle Kraken, and Climate Pledge Arena teamed up to kick off a family-friendly, vibrant gathering space with the Let’s Play SEA ’26 – World Soccer Fan Celebration.

The Armory will act as the Center’s primary hub, featuring a large indoor screen and a comfortable gathering space for good food, spacious seating, and other amenities.

“Seattle Center is where our city comes together for moments that matter,” Diamatris Winston, Interim Director of Seattle Center stated. “The Let’s Play Fan Celebration builds on that role — creating a welcoming, accessible gathering place where residents and visitors can share the excitement of world soccer while experiencing the arts, culture, and community that define Seattle.”

Several other free fan experiences will be included across the campus, such as the Mural Amphitheatre with views of the Space Needle and Pacific Science Center arches. At the International Fountain, DJs and artists from Seattle and around the world will be featured.

Pacific Place:

At Pacific Place, the Seattle Soccer House can be found, featuring a spectacular 4-story, high-resolution, interior LED screen constructed within a 5-story interior mall.

“Surrounded by fellow fans, interactive activations, and information booths, the space transforms into a vibrant soccer hub at the heart of the city, complete with convenient direct access parking,” SeattleFWC26 stated.

Each experience at Pacific Place will be offered daily, all the way until the last match in Seattle on July 6.

Waterfront Park:

Located at the iconic Waterfront Park at Pier 62, Seattle’s newest civic space, will be the Meet Me at Waterfront Park experience. This celebration will activate the full 20-acre park and open it up to free public programming that will reflect Seattle’s spirit and diversity.

Programmed and activated by Friends of Waterfront Park, this event will also work with partners from the Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Reign FC, and RAVE Foundation.

SODO:

Seattle’s Matchday Live at Victory Hall, hosted by the Seattle Mariners, will be an exciting atmosphere that is roughly one block away from the World Cup games at Lumen Field.

“The Mariners have long believed in the power of sports to bring people together, and we are pleased to join so many of Seattle’s top organizations in creating incredible FIFA World Cup experiences across our city,” Kevin Martinez, Seattle Mariners President of Business Operations, stated. “Seattle Matchday Live at Victory Hall will give fans from around the world a place to come together to share the excitement of the tournament, creating moments that capture both Seattle’s spirit and the FIFA World Cup’s global energy.”

Fans will be able to hear the roar of the stadium while enjoying FIFA World Cup 2026 energy in front of a 23-foot screen throughout the tournament at Victory Hall.

First US Men’s Team match in Seattle played on Juneteenth

Former Seattle Sounders superstar Lamar Neagle joined the World Cup Organizing Committee as co-chair of the Juneteenth advisory board. The first game that the US team will play in Seattle takes place on June 19, Juneteenth.

©2026 Cox Media Group