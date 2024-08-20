Seattle welcomes back U.S. Coast Guard cutter from Arctic expedition

SEATTLE — On Friday, United States Coast Guard Cutter Healy returned to Seattle after completing a two-month scientific expedition in the Arctic Ocean.

With a mission to better understand the Arctic’s changing ecosystem, the crew aboard the Healy conducted over 150 studies that focused on the ocean conditions and its marine life.

“Healy’s crew and scientific researchers completed valuable data collection efforts, demonstrating exceptional skill in managing emergencies in remote, ice-covered waters,” Capt. Michele Schallip, Healy’s commanding officer said.

But the voyage was not without a few hiccups as the Healy experienced an electrical fire that affected its propulsion systems, forcing it to return to Seattle before returning to the Arctic.

“While transiting to a collection site, we suffered a fire on a transformer,” Capt. Schallip said. “I am immensely proud of the crew for quickly extinguishing the fire and limiting damage to that equipment.”

The crew suffered no injuries due to the fire.

The research mission took Healy to the Bering, Chukchi and Beaufort Seas to collect observations of marine mammals and birds.

The scientific research supports the Arctic Observation Network, which the U.S. National Science Foundation funds.

The Healy is the U.S. Coast Guard’s largest ice breaker, capable to breaking through 4.5 feet of ice and working in temperatures as low as -50 degrees Fahrenheit.









