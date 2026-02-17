Seattle water usage soars after Super Bowl halftime show

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) says the city’s water demand went up by over 6,400 gallons per minute after Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

“That could equal about 60,722 toilet flushes, meaning 7.8% of Seattle may have flushed during that time (and hopefully washed hands, too)!” SPU wrote in a social media post.

New York City also saw a surge in water usage after the halftime show, with over 760,700 flushes reported.

