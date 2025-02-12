Seattle voters approve two key levies for public school

SEATTLE — As the first, unofficial results rolled in for Tuesday’s Special Election, Seattle Public Schools thanked voters for the passage of two levies.

A statement from Superintendent Brent Jones says:

“I want to thank Seattle voters for renewing both Proposition 1, the Educational Programs & Operations Levy, and Proposition 2, the Building Excellence Capital Levy. Your continued investment ensures our students and schools have the resources they need, including staffing, technology, and safe, healthy learning environments.

We deeply appreciate our community’s ongoing commitment to public education in Seattle. Once again, parents, families, neighbors, and the broader Seattle community have stepped up to sustain essential funding for our students and schools.

Now, our focus shifts to the Washington State Legislature. It’s time for state leaders to meet their responsibility to fully fund basic education. Our students are counting on them to do their part.”

The Seattle School District had two levies on the ballot, which required a simple majority from voters.

Proposition 1: Renewal of the Educational Programs & Operations (EP&O) Levy - Supports day-to-day school operations and helps bridge the gap between what the state funds and what our students need, including school security, services such as special education and extracurricular programs like arts and athletics.

Proposition 2: Renewal of the Building Excellence VI (BEX VI) Capital Levy - Funds school renovations, replacements and earthquake safety improvements to maintain safe and healthy school buildings. Also funds 90% of the district’s technology budget, continuing funds for student computers and classroom technology.

When the first election results were released Tuesday night, Proposition 1 was passing with more than 77% of voters approving the measure.

More than 71% of voters approved of Proposition 2.

More results will be released on Wednesday.

