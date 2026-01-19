Seattle Thunderbirds player given CPR after collapsing on ice

KENT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A Seattle Thunderbirds player suffered a frightening injury after he collapsed on the ice Saturday night and was given CPR at the Accesso ShoWare Center in Kent.

Joe Gramer, a Thunderbirds defenseman, was given CPR in front of thousands of fans after colliding headfirst into the boards from a hit by a Portland Winterhawks player.

Thunderbird’s game delayed 45 minutes for medical emergency

Late in the second period, a 45-minute delay ensued as medical staff from both teams attended to Gramer on the ice, according to The Oregonian.

Gramer was eventually taken off the ice on a stretcher and transported to the hospital. He was reportedly alert and responsive after the incident.

The Portland Winterhawks player, Carsyn Dyck, received a five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for the check to Gramer’s head.

Gramer’s father told WDAY TV that all major brain and spine concerns were ruled out. Gramer was released from the hospital later that night and is now resting with his family.

