Seattle teens reportedly wear clown masks while accosting women

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested at about 12:20 Monday morning for allegedly accosting two women who frequent an area near Aurora Avenue North and North 128th Street in the Bitter Lake neighborhood.

The two women flagged down an officer and reported that two men wearing clown masks and carrying at least one handgun had approached them aggressively the night before.

Police find clown masks, guns in car

Officers spotted the suspects’ vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Inside the car, police found the clown masks, two handguns, and extended magazines.

The teens claimed to be joking around and even allegedly showed officers a video of what happened.

“We don’t know what their intentions were,” Seattle Police Department Detective Brian Pritchard said. “The victims felt those two suspects were trying to abduct them.”

Both suspects were arrested and are expected to be charged with felony harassment.

