Seattle tech layoffs: Oracle cutting 161 jobs amid AI investment push

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Oracle revealed it will cut 161 jobs in Seattle.

The tech giant announced that the layoffs will occur in October, according to the Employment Security Department. Roles affected include members on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure teams, data center operations technicians, and technical project managers.

GeekWire reported the company is under pressure to trim costs amid rising investments in AI, including its $500 billion “Stargate” investment. Stargate is a joint venture between OpenAI, Oracle, and Softbank, where up to $500 billion will be invested into AI infrastructure in the U.S. over the next four years. This project was announced by President Donald Trump shortly after his inauguration.

Despite the layoffs, Oracle still has more than 200 open job positions in Seattle listed. Oracle employs more than 400 employees in the Puget Sound region.

Oracle’s stock is up nearly 50% this year, according to GeekWire.

Multiple companies announced layoffs this week

Oracle is not alone in laying off employees this summer and fall. T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, announced it had laid off an undisclosed number of employees in its IT organization earlier this month.

According to a filing with the state’s Employment Security Department, F5, a security and application delivery giant, announced it is laying off 106 employees at the company’s offices in Seattle and Liberty Lake.

Microsoft recently laid off more than 15,000 people globally.

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group