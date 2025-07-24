Seattle SWAT team arrests convicted felon accused of trying to carjack motorcyclist

SEATTLE — Police have arrested a convicted felon following a two-month-long investigation into his alleged attempted carjacking that ended in shots fired.

On May 13 around 3 a.m., patrol officers responded to a call of a shooting on Dakota Ave. S in south Seattle. The victim told police that he was riding his motorcycle when someone came out of a nearby RV and demanded the bike at gunpoint.

The suspect fired his gun at the motorcyclist, nearly hitting him in the head. Thankfully, the victim was able to speed off and call 911.

While on the phone, the victim saw the suspect leaving the area.

Police were able to identify him from previous police interactions. They were unable to find him.

While investigating, the case detective conducted multiple hours of surveillance on the RV, believed to be his home.

On July 24, robbery detectives and SWAT officers served a search warrant on the RV. When SWAT ordered the suspect out of the vehicle, he threw a gun into nearby foliage before being arrested.

A police K9 team conducted an evidence track and found the gun in nearby blackberry bushes. Detectives believe the suspect used this firearm in the May 13 shooting.

It was reported stolen.

Police also searched the RV and recovered three more guns and ammunition.

Since the suspect was a convicted felon, he was not supposed to have any firearms.

He was booked into King County Jail for:

First-degree robbery

First-degree assault

Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a stolen firearm

