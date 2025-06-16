Seattle Storm signs forward Mackenzie Holmes

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm has signed free agent forward Mackenzie Holmes to the team.

The announcement comes two days after center Li Yueru was traded to the Dallas Wings for two future draft picks.

In February, the Storm signed Holmes to a rookie contract. She was with Seattle throughout training camp and played in the team’s only preseason game against Connecticut in May, but according to Sports Illustrated, she was waived afterward due to salary cap restraints.

Last year, the Storm selected Holmes with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, but she was unable to play the entire season because of knee surgery.

Holmes scored nine points on 80% shooting and recorded eight rebounds and three blocks during a preseason game on May 4 against the Connecticut Sun.

The Storm face the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday as part of a three-game road trip before returning home to face the New York Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday.

