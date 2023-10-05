Seattle Storm mascot Doppler visits Seattle Children’s for flu vaccine awareness

SEATTLE — Parents, families and staff were greeted by Seattle Storm mascot, Doppler, at Seattle Children’s on Wednesday.

He visited the hospital’s flu clinic as employees were getting their flu shots and helped remind others that it is time to get a flu shot.

Although October is one of the best times to get the flu vaccine, it’s never too late in the season to get vaccinated.

According to Seattle Children’s, those 6 months and older should get vaccinated for the flu each year. Not only will the vaccine help prevent infection, but also help protect their household and keep those who are vulnerable from having to be hospitalized due to the flu or complications.

Parents and caregivers can find more information about the flu here.

