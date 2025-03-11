Seattle Starbucks baristas walk out as part of nationwide strike over labor practices

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Baristas at a Seattle Starbucks walked off the job to protest unresolved unfair labor practices, officially going on strike.

The baristas, who worked at a Seattle Starbucks located at 4147 University Way NE, began striking at 11 a.m. Tuesday, joined by community allies and former Starbucks employees. It was one of many nationwide pickets fighting for improved wages, staffing, and protections.

“Starbucks baristas have gone on strike, and along with allies + former workers, are occupying the lobbies of multiple stores,” Starbucks Workers United wrote on X. “We didn’t want it to come to this. But if participating in civil disobedience is the only way $SBUX will listen, so be it. CONTRACTS NOW!”

A similar strike and picket occurred at a Starbucks in Chicago, leading to arrests by Chicago Police for those participating. There have been no reports of arrests related to Starbucks protests in Seattle, as of this reporting.

This isn’t the first multi-state coordinated strike against Starbucks launched by Starbucks Workers United. University of Washington (UW) students rallied on campus to convince University President Ana Mari Cauce to stop serving Starbucks coffee on campus until the coffee giant settles a fair contract with wages for baristas.

In late December, baristas went on the largest strike in Starbucks history as 5,000 baristas shut down more than 300 stores nationwide, including Seattle.

“Starbucks workers all over the country are participating in a strong showing of solidarity today,” Starbucks Workers United wrote on X. “Civil disobedience, strikes, solidarity actions, and more are happening at $SBUX locations all over the country. Hear us yet, @Starbucks? ITS TIME TO FINALIZE CONTRACTS NOW.”

According to Starbucks Workers United, Starbucks agreed to return to bargaining a foundational framework with a mediator present.

