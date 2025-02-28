Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards honors Washington athletes and broadcasters

SEATTLE — Thursday night marked the 90th annual edition of the Seattle Sports Star of the Year Awards, honoring a long list of local athletes and broadcasters.

Dubbed “Washington’s biggest night out for sports,” it’s a milestone celebration acknowledging the best of 2024.

All the Seattle franchises, as well as players both past and present, made their way to the Convention Center to celebrate the year that was.

The lineup featured a who’s who of Seattle sports celebrities. We’re talking about the likes of Gary Payton and Marshawn Lynch, as well as Kraken Assistant Head Coach, Jessica Campbell.

There was also golfer Fred Couples, a Seattle native; Mariners’ catcher Cal Raleigh; and, even mayor Bruce Harrell.

But, beyond athletics, it was also a celebration of media.

The event was emceed by former KIRO 7 anchor and Seahawks’ play-by-play commentator, Steve Raible. While longtime ESPN anchor and Washington’s own, Kenny Mayne, received the “Keith Jackson Media Excellence Award.”

“I’ve hosted, co-hosted, done videos. It’s not that hard, you go out and screw around, right? But tonight, given the circumstance, I’ve got a feeling I’ll be a little…you know. It’s a true honor,” says the Kent native.

There was also a silent auction at this year’s event, benefitting 501c6 nonprofit “Seattle Sports Commission,” as well as its charitable affiliate (“SSC Foundation”) for youth sports equity.

Items to bid on included ticket packages and autographed memorabilia from the Seahawks, Sounders, Reign, and Storm, amongst others.

The Kraken team was also well-represented. The aforementioned Assistant Coach Jessica Campbell was nominated for “Sports Story of the Year” as the first female coach in the National Hockey League.

“For many people, until visibility happens, they don’t believe it’s possible. And, I didn’t believe it was possible,” Campbell admits. “But, I had passion and belief that I could do it and I kept chasing that dream.”

Several we spoke to said that Seattle and sports just go together. That’s why they wanted to make sure they were on hand to acknowledge all the honorees.

Seattle also saw the community come out in full force, franchises included, for a great cause.





©2025 Cox Media Group