Seattle settles lawsuit for $10 million over 2020 protests after murder of George Floyd

The City of Seattle has settled a lawsuit brought by more than 50 people related to the 2020 Seattle protests after the murder of George Floyd.

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison agreed to settle the lawsuit that began in Sept. 2020 for $10 million.

“This decision was the best financial decision for the City considering risk, cost, and insurance,” Davison said. “The case has been a significant drain on the time and resources of the City and would have continued to be so through an estimated three-month trial that was scheduled to begin in May.”

According to a press release, the City admitted no wrongdoing in the case, which involved hundreds of interactions between the plaintiffs and law enforcement, a million pages of records, 10,000 videos, and extensive court filings.

Davison said the settlement will allow the city to focus on today while moving forward from the protests of 2020.













