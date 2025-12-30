Seattle sees record number of bike and scooter trips

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle’s streets are still crowded with cars, but a growing number of residents are choosing to take the city’s bikes and scooters on short trips. New data from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) shows a record-breaking rise in shared bike and scooter trips across the city.

According to SDOT, shared mobility use has jumped dramatically in 2025. In 2024, riders took about 6.3 million trips on shared bikes and scooters. This year, that number has already surpassed 10.4 million trips — an increase of roughly 65%.

“That’s the equivalent of each resident in Seattle taking about 12 trips in 2025,” said Kim Pearson, SDOT’s Shared Mobility Program Coordinator. “So it’s a big milestone for us, and we’re excited to have seen so many trips this year.”

City officials say investments in biking infrastructure are playing a major role. This year alone, SDOT added or upgraded more than 13 miles of protected bike lanes, helping close key gaps in Seattle’s bike lane network and making trips safer and more convenient for riders.

Looking ahead to 2026 and the FIFA World Cup, SDOT plans to significantly expand downtown parking for bikes and scooters.

“Our goal is to install over 200 bike and scooter parking corrals downtown to improve parking compliance and increase sidewalk accessibility in time for FIFA and beyond,” Pearson said. “We expect this program to increase in popularity, especially as we build out biking infrastructure across the city.”

While the standard cost is around a dollar to unlock a bike or scooter and 47 cents per minute to ride, SDOT notes there are multiple passes and subscription options that can significantly lower the overall cost.

Beyond convenience and cost, officials say these short trips can have a big environmental impact.

“Transportation is Seattle’s largest source of carbon emissions, and most emissions actually come from trips under three miles. Shared bikes and scooters make it easier for people to drive less, reducing pollution and carbon emissions,” Pearson said.

As Seattle continues to invest in bike lanes, parking, and shared mobility programs, city leaders hope the trend will keep growing and give residents more ways to get around the Emerald City.

To learn more about the program and whether you are eligible for discounted fares, click here.

