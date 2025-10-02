Seattle Seahawks celebrate 50 seasons of football

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks are celebrating the team’s 50th season of football.

Since 1976, over 1,200 players and millions of 12s have left their mark on the Seahawks’ legacy.

50th Season Celebration

On Sunday, the Seahawks will hold their 50th Season Celebration.

The team is hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., and you can watch all of the action on KIRO 7 News.

You can see your favorite Seahawks Legends as the team welcomes the Top 50 Players to Lumen Field for a special halftime ceremony.

The team says it has some surprises up its sleeve for the matchup – but hasn’t shared all of the details. After all, if they did – it wouldn’t be a surprise now, would it?

Both teams will wear their throwback uniforms for the matchup.

Seattle will wear their royal blue and silver uniform combination for the first time this season. It’s the fifth time overall since debuting the throwbacks during the 2023 season.

Tampa Bay debuted their white creamsicle throwback uniforms earlier this season when they defeated the New York Jets on a last-second game-winning field goal in Week 3.

According to the Seahawks more than 100,000 fans are expected in the area on Sunday, so they encourage fans to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel.

Limited-edition merch

50th Season Collection merchandise is now available, featuring apparel and headwear featuring the official 50th season logo.

The collection also features an exclusive commemorative 50th Season Book, which is a tribute to the history of the team. It includes printed artwork, in-depth player profiles and a look behind the scenes.

The collection is available in-store only at Lumen Field and The Landing in Renton.

You can view the 50th Season Collection here.

MoPop Exhibit

Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture – MoPop – is also getting in on the celebration.

The museum has an exhibit looking back at the half-century of football history in the Emerald City.

The pop-up display showcases four iconic jerseys and helmets.

“These pieces aren’t just fabric and foam—they’re a visual testament to the team’s commitment to performance, culture, and innovation,” the museum shared in a news release.

From Shaun Alexander’s Pacific Blue jersey to Russell Wilson’s College Navy helmet, each piece reflects the team’s evolution.

Also – a new Marshawn Lynch jersey has joined the Super Bowl XLVIII artifacts in the Massive” The Power of Pop Culture exhibition.

You can check out Seahawks 50: A Legacy in Blue and Green from now until January 1, 2026.

You can learn more about it here.

Garage sale, anyone?

If you’ve ever wanted to get your hands on some unique Seahawks memorabilia – now’s your chance.

On Thursday, October 2, the team is opening up the archives for a special garage sale event. It’ll feature more than 1,000 collectibles from the team’s history.

It’ll take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lumen Field’s Olympic Hall.

The team says there will be game-used equipment, autographs, vintage jerseys, trading cards, photos, footballs, retro license plates and more.

Items will range from $1 to $250.

There will be opportunities to get autographs from some Seahawks legends, and appearances from the Seahawks Dancers, Blitz, Boom and more.

The event is free, but you’ll need to register ahead of time if you want to attend. You can do that by clicking here.

