City begins safety improvements at Gas Works Park

SEATTLE — Changes are coming to Gas Works Park this week. The City of Seattle has finally begun safety improvements aimed at preventing injury or death due to people climbing on the structure.

The safety improvements come after a months-long legal battle over the death of a teenager at the park in July 2025.

15-year-old Mattheis Johnson was not the first person to die after falling off the structure. His family’s attorney hopes he will be the last.

One of Johnson’s family members is an employee at KIRO 7.

The city has faced debate and red tape for years when it comes to improving safety at the iconic park, with leaders weighing the importance of preserving the historic structure there and preventing another tragedy.

“Why has it been a debate?” Karen Koehler, the attorney for Johnson’s family, said. “Look how many people have been hurt or killed on that thing. And it is a freaking toxic waste dump.”

The family filed a lawsuit in October, claiming the park is a public nuisance.

Koehler said since 2008, there have been at least 22 falls that resulted in serious injury at the park, plus three that resulted in death.

“Why are people dying in a park?” she said.

KIRO 7 spotted city workers hanging signs about safety improvements at the park Thursday.

A city spokesperson said the crews began work Wednesday and will remove things like catwalks, railings and ladders. The work is expected to take about two months and began because of an order from the Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections.

“Obviously they are doing it for the reason of safety. I have seen a lot of people climbing up there,” Bill Bayarbayasgalan, a park visitor, said. “But also, it is a classic part of Seattle, very distinctive and I think removing the railings would change the character of the park quite a bit.”

Koehler argued the appearance of the structure is far less important than people’s lives. She called the improvements a step in the right direction but described the fact that it took this long for something to happen as shameful.

She believes the city is only taking action now because there is a court date coming up.

“The city has known. The city did the studies. Everyone said it’s dangerous. Everyone said it shouldn’t exist,” Koehler said. “Why did they wait so long?”

The city will be fined $500 for any remaining ladders and catwalks starting May 15.

The lawsuit has a hearing set for May 29.

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