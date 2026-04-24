Police investigate homicide after man shot dead in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot to death in Tacoma on Thursday night.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting along South J Street at around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Arriving officers found one man with an apparent gunshot wound and immediately began lifesaving measures until the Tacoma Fire Department arrived.

Emergency responders took the man to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Tacoma PD confirmed that they are investigating this incident as a homicide, and there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call 911.

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