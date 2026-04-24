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TRAFFIC: 5-mile backup on northbound I-405 in Bellevue after car fire

TRAFFIC: 5-mile backup on northbound I-405 in Bellevue after car fire

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A car fire along northbound I-405 is causing about 5 miles of backups during Friday morning’s commute, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Police, Incident Response, and fire crews blocked two lanes of I-405 northbound at 112th Ave SE while they responded to the fire.

The HOV lane remained open.

WSDOT told drivers to expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new details throughout the morning.

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