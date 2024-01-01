Seattle Sea Dragons axed in XFL merger with USFL

SEATTLE — The years-long rollercoaster for the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons has officially come to an end, after being left off the list of teams to survive the league’s merger with the USFL.

The two leagues made the announcement on Sunday, unveiling their plans for a combined eight-team United Football League (UFL). That will include five XFL teams and three from the USFL.

The Sea Dragons were one of three XFL teams that didn’t make the cut, along with the Orlando Guardians and Vegas Vipers. The USFL opted not to carry over the Houston Gamblers, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers.

Seattle’s team was originally introduced as the Dragons in the first revival of the XFL that started in 2018. That inaugural season was cut short by the pandemic in March of 2020, when the league suspended its operations.

Months later, Dwayne Johnson and a group of investors bought the XFL, rechristening Seattle as the Sea Dragons. The team went 7-3 in the new league’s first season in 2023.

In late 2023, the XFL and USFL began plans to merge their two leagues. That was made official on the last day of the year.

The UFL’s roster of teams will include the following eight teams:

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

San Antonio Brahmas

St. Louis Battlehawks

Birmingham Stallions

Memphis Showboats

Michigan Panthers.

The UFL season will kickoff in March 2024.

