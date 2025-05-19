Seattle school introduces new road blocks

SEATTLE — Monday brought big changes for parents dropping off their students at Washington Middle School.

The road in front of the school, 20th Place South, is now shut down to all cars from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. every weekday. This is part of an effort to keep kids safe after a 12-year-old student was hit and killed by a rolling car in March. The school says keeping kids safe is their top priority.

Right before the morning bell, Washington Middle students are everywhere you look.

Parents like Sen Bounthong and Roger Zark say this is long overdue.

“Kids are trying to cross all over the place, it’s a school zone, you know,” Bounthong said.

As of May 19, the road in front of the school is now shut down to all car traffic. Parents were asked if they welcomed the change.

“For the kids’ safety, yes. Even if I gotta park over there and walk them in myself,” Bounthong said.

Seattle Public Schools put up blockade signs blocking 20th Place, now only bikers, walkers, and buses are allowed.

However, these parents say that even before the rule went into place, they never drove in front of the building.

“I usually just drop them off right in front, it’s a safety hazard over there,” Zark said.

“I never go through there, no that’s where all the kids are, and the buses that unload all the kids, that’s their spot,” Bounthong said.

These new safety measures came after 12-year-old Arsema Barekew was hit and killed in March. Police say she was walking on the sidewalk to the gym when a car parked in a loading zone rolled backward into her.

“I hope they make bigger changes so there’s not a safety hazard there for the children,” Zark said.

Parents added that it takes a village to ensure these kids make it home.

“I understand some parents are in a hurry to go to work, but still though, no excuse we still have to be safe for the kids,” Bounthong said.

The school says if any parents have questions about the new procedures, you can give them a call.

