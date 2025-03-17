12-year-old middle school student killed by runaway SUV laid to rest

SEATTLE — Family and friends say a tearful goodbye to a Washington Middle School student after she was killed by a runaway SUV. This, as their Ethiopian community demands Seattle leaders take action.

The 12-year-old Washington Middle School student was laid to rest amid the sobs of her parents, surviving sister, family and friends.

Her family and their community are now calling on city leaders to do more.

The action indeed, the Ethiopian community, would like to see is the arrest of the parent whose vehicle allegedly rolled into this 12-year-old killing her outside her school, as her schoolmates watched in horror.

It was almost unbearable for the mother of 12-year-old Arsema Barekew, forced to say goodbye to her precious daughter.

Her husband trying to comfort her while dealing with his own grief.

On Thursday, March 6, Arsema was outside with her schoolmates at Washington Middle School during second lunch.

A parent allegedly parked an SUV in a no-parking zone and left it. Eyewitnesses say the unattended vehicle rolled down 20th Place South and struck Arsema, killing her instantly.

Last week, the family shared their concerns first with KIRO 7.

“Did you know that your daughter would be walking around the school outside?” Berihun MeKonnen, her father, was asked.

“No,” he said. “No, nothing.”

They were also upset with Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones. He spoke to reporters at the scene but had not yet spoken to them. That has apparently changed.

Jones was spotted at the church service for Arsema and, according to a family spokesman, the district provided this school bus and van for her grieving friends and family.

Sebrena Burr, the Seattle Council PTSA co-president, says the parent who drove the SUV and their child need support, too.

“So, my hope and prayer is Seattle Public Schools will be intentional about this whole school community in a restorative way,” Burr said.

But Arsema’s family and friends want the driver in custody.

“There needs to be some type of action to learn ‘oh, you can’t just take a life of a little girl and be able to move forward,’” said Ezanna Kasahun, who knows the family through the Yesler Community Center.

Seattle police have told KIRO 7 they are actively investigating this terrible accident. They have three months to complete their work. KIRO 7 is staying on this story to keep you up to date.

