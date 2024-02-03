Seattle to resume anti-graffiti enforcement following appeal reversal

SEATTLE, Wash. — The U.S. Court of Appeals has reversed a lower court ruling that prevented people spraying graffiti from being charged with a misdemeanor.

The news was announced Friday morning in a press release by Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison.

Back in June of last year, Seattle stopped enforcing property crimes after a ruling from a U.S. District Court judge. The ruling described the city’s property destruction laws as too vague.

“The people of Seattle won an important victory today when the Ninth Circuit upheld our City’s right to enforce our laws against graffiti property destruction,” said City Attorney Davison. “Graffiti is a massive problem for our City, costing taxpayers, businesses, and residents millions of dollars while creating widespread visual blight. We must have as many tools as possible to protect neighbors and residents impacted by graffiti.”

The appeal was first made in July of 2023.

