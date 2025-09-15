Seattle restaurant lands amongst top 20 best restaurants in the country

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

The popular Afro-Latin soul food restaurant in Belltown, Lenox, has been named to the Bon Appétit 20 Best New Restaurants of 2025.

Led by head chef and owner Johnny Reyes, Lenox opened in June 2024 at 2510 1st Avenue in Seattle.

“Lenox tells a story that begins in the kitchens of Puerto Rico and Cuba, passes through the stoops and bodegas of Harlem, and now has a home in Seattle’s Belltown,” the restaurant stated. “It is a story of heritage and migration, of memory and imagination, brought to life by Chef Jhonny Reyes.”

Reyes was born in New York City and raised in Seattle. Lenox was created by Reyes during the pandemic as a meal delivery service. The idea blossomed from offering take-out into a pop-up shop, and eventually evolved into a restaurant inside the former Jerk Shack space.

“The food we serve is not meant to be a replica of the island,” Lenox wrote. “It is our interpretation, rooted in the flavors that raised us, shaped by where we have been, and inspired by the people and ingredients that surround us here in the Pacific Northwest.”

Bon Appétit highlighted Lenox’s “sancocho,” which Reyes dubbed a “food that tells stories through flavor.” Sancocho is a beef stew that features Reyes’ unique addition of short ribs marinated in homemade sofrito.

Lenox also offers lechon with crispy skin pork belly, arroz gandules, coco greens, and pickled mustard seed. Hushpuppies are featured on the menu as well, with caramelized onions, cornmeal, and citrus honey.

Aside from appetizers and entrees, Lenox delivers a variety of desserts to its customers, including tres leches with toasted cookie crumble, a sorbet, and flan de queso with farm berries, whipped cream, and coconut.

“To everyone who has pulled up, shared a meal, told a friend about us, encouraged us, and poured into us with your love, thank you,” Reyes wrote on Instagram. “Eating out is a choice, and we are so grateful you choose to spend your time with us.”

Lenox is open for dinner service Wednesday through Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Brunch is also offered on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lenox does not offer service on Monday and Tuesday.

