Seattle Reign to retire Megan Rapinoe’s jersey

SEATTLE — On Thursday the Seattle Reign announced plans to retire Megan Rapinoe’s jersey Aug. 25 at Lumen Field.

Number 15 will be the first Reign player to have her jersey retired. Rapinoe played with the club from their inaugural season in 2013 up until her retirement after the 2023 season.

“I have lived so much life in this jersey, and I’m humbled to see it retire alongside me. It represents so much more than myself - a team, a city, and a lifetime of memories,” said Rapinoe.

The celebration will take place during the Seattle Reign match against the North Carolina Courage.

Rapinoe holds the club record for both goals and assists and in her career helped lead the team to three championship finals. Additionally, Rapinoe is a two-time Women’s World Cup champion and an Olympic gold medalist.

Rapinoe has also been a leader off the field as an outspoken advocate for causes including LGBTQ+ rights and racial justice.

In 2022 President Joe Biden awarded Rapinoe the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“It’s nearly impossible to put into words the impact Pinoe has had in this sport, the league, this city and especially our club,” said Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey.

