Seattle Reign FC signs head coach through 2028 season

SEATTLE — Seattle Reign FC Head Coach Laura Harvey is staying in the Emerald City.

The team just signed her to a multi-year contract extension, securing the winningest coach in NWSL history through the 2028 season.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and trust the club has placed in me,” said Harvey. “The progress we made in 2025 speaks to the work our players and staff put in every day. Our priority is continuing to grow our talent pool, playing with a clear identity and putting a product on the field that reflects who we are as a club and as a city.”

She is the club’s first-ever head coach and is in her second stint with the Reign.

“Laura sets the competitive standard for our entire program,” said General Manager Lesle Gallimore. “She elevates players with intention and leads with clarity and consistency. This extension allows us to continue building with confidence, knowing we have one of the most respected and accomplished coaches in the world guiding our sporting vision.”

With an NWSL-record 113 regular-season wins, Harvey was the first coach to reach 100 victories. She is also the longest-tenured head coach in league history and a three-time NWSL Coach of the Year. That’s the most of any coach since the league’s inaugural season in 2013.

Under her leadership, Seattle has earned three NWSL Shields, tied for the most in league history. The team has also advanced to three NWSL Championships while qualifying for the postseason in six of the club’s eight playoff appearances.

