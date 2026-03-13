Seattle Reign FC announces 2026 roster

SEATTLE — Seattle Reign FC announced its final roster ahead of the 2026 NWSL season.
“Seattle’s roster features a strong core of returning players alongside several new additions that blend established league veterans with rising talent,” the club shared.
The lineup includes 21 returning players from the 2025 season and four key additions.
Goalkeepers (4):
- Claudia Dickey
- Cassie Miller (SEI)
- Evan O’Steen (U18)
- Neeku Purcell
Defenders (7):
- Ryanne Brown
- Jordyn Bugg
- Madison Curry
- Shae Holmes
- Sofia Huerta
- Emily Mason
- Phoebe McClernon
Midfielders (6):
- Sofia Cedeño
- Jess Fishlock
- Angharad James-Turner
- Ainsley McCammon
- Sally Menti
- Sam Meza
Forwards (8):
- Emeri Adames
- Lynn Biyendolo (ML)
- Maddie Dahlien
- Mia Fishel
- Ruby Hladek
- Maddie Mercado
- Nerilia Mondesir
- Brittany Ratcliffe
U18: Under-18 Player
ML: Maternity Leave
SEI: Season-Ending Injury
Forward Brittany Ratcliffe and midfielder Sofia Cedeño joined the club as free agents, while goalkeeper Evan O’Steen, 17, signed as the youngest goalkeeper in Reign FC history. Earlier today, the club also signed forward Ruby Hladek to a short-term contract through June 2026 after impressing during preseason as a non-roster invitee.
Club original Jess Fishlock, the longest-tenured player in Reign FC history, returns for her 14th season in Seattle and serves as co-captain alongside veteran defender Sofia Huerta, who enters her seventh year with the club and 12th in the NWSL. All three of Reign FC’s 2025 NWSL Award finalists – defender Jordyn Bugg, forward Maddie Dahlien and goalkeeper Claudia Dickey – also return for the 2026 season after recently receiving call-ups to the United States Women’s National Team roster for the SheBelieves Cup.
The club is set to kick off its campaign this Sunday, March 15, against the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium at 1:00 p.m. PST.
