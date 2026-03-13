Seattle Reign FC announces 2026 roster

SEATTLE — Seattle Reign FC announced its final roster ahead of the 2026 NWSL season.

“Seattle’s roster features a strong core of returning players alongside several new additions that blend established league veterans with rising talent,” the club shared.

The lineup includes 21 returning players from the 2025 season and four key additions.

Goalkeepers (4):

Claudia Dickey

Cassie Miller (SEI)

Evan O’Steen (U18)

Neeku Purcell

Defenders (7):

Ryanne Brown

Jordyn Bugg

Madison Curry

Shae Holmes

Sofia Huerta

Emily Mason

Phoebe McClernon

Midfielders (6):

Sofia Cedeño

Jess Fishlock

Angharad James-Turner

Ainsley McCammon

Sally Menti

Sam Meza

Forwards (8):

Emeri Adames

Lynn Biyendolo (ML)

Maddie Dahlien

Mia Fishel

Ruby Hladek

Maddie Mercado

Nerilia Mondesir

Brittany Ratcliffe

U18: Under-18 Player

ML: Maternity Leave

SEI: Season-Ending Injury

Forward Brittany Ratcliffe and midfielder Sofia Cedeño joined the club as free agents, while goalkeeper Evan O’Steen, 17, signed as the youngest goalkeeper in Reign FC history. Earlier today, the club also signed forward Ruby Hladek to a short-term contract through June 2026 after impressing during preseason as a non-roster invitee.

Club original Jess Fishlock, the longest-tenured player in Reign FC history, returns for her 14th season in Seattle and serves as co-captain alongside veteran defender Sofia Huerta, who enters her seventh year with the club and 12th in the NWSL. All three of Reign FC’s 2025 NWSL Award finalists – defender Jordyn Bugg, forward Maddie Dahlien and goalkeeper Claudia Dickey – also return for the 2026 season after recently receiving call-ups to the United States Women’s National Team roster for the SheBelieves Cup.

The club is set to kick off its campaign this Sunday, March 15, against the Orlando Pride at Inter&Co Stadium at 1:00 p.m. PST.

