Seattle Public Utilities still wants residents to conserve water but not for much longer

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Utilities is still asking residents to conserve water but not for much longer, as its goal has almost been reached.

Starting in September, SPU asked residents to use less water after a shortage of rain during the summer.

“At that time, the Seattle region was using about 149 million gallons of water per day (mgd). Fast forward to today, our average consumption is 105 mgd,” said SPU.

SPU wants residents to get to their goal of 100 mgd or less and to “stay there until we get enough rainfall to replenish our mountain reservoirs.”

Seattle water use from January 2023 to November 2023 via Seattle Public Utilities. (Seattle Public Utilities)

SPU recommended ways to use less water:

Rinse less by scraping your plate and letting the dishwasher do the rest.

You save two gallons for every minute you shave off your shower, so try to shorten them.

Turn off the water while shaving and brushing your teeth and don’t leave the tap running.

Use a broom to clean patios and sidewalks instead of using a hose or power washer.

Wait to run your washing machine or dishwasher until it’s full.

©2023 Cox Media Group