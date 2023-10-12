Seattle Public Utilities says the city is still facing a water shortage

SEATTLE — With fall now in full swing, Seattle’s classic gray and rainy skies are back. But even with our recent rain, Seattle Public Utilities says the city is still experiencing a shortage of water.

You might remember last month when the agency asked customers to voluntarily cut their water use. Since September 21, SPU saw a reduction from around around 149 million gallons per day to 120.

The agency told the Seattle Times, that between May through September, the watershed typically gets around 26 inches of rain. However this year, it only got 10 inches. SPU says the city’s current water use is still short of its goal of 100 million gallons per day.

“If we work together to reduce water use in our homes, businesses, and outside, we can meet this goal,” said SPU water conservation manager Anna Dyer. “Everyone can help by doing things such as taking shorter or fewer showers, stopping lawn watering, washing only full loads of laundry and dishes, and fixing water leaks, especially running toilets.”

According to savingwater.org, 24% of indoor water use comes from the toilet, 20% from the shower, 19% from faucets, 16% from washing clothes, and 12% from leaks.

For more information on how to conserve water, go here.





