Seattle Public Utilities asking its 1.5M customers to use less water

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Utilities is asking its 1.5 million customers to voluntarily use less water until fall rains return.

The announcement comes after an unusually dry summer and a forecasted dry fall.

The utility activated its water shortage contingency plan and is in the voluntary reduction stage to make the water supply last until it’s replenished by rain, according to a Thursday morning news release.

Customers are asked to reduce their water use until further notice as SPU works to manage its supplies for people and fish.

Ways people can lower their water use include:

Stop watering lawns.

Take shorter or fewer showers.

Check for leaks and fix any found now, particularly running toilets.

It’s OK to water newly planted lawns, young plants and trees, and vegetable gardens, as long as it’s done efficiently.

City of Seattle departments are also making changes to lessen water use.

The utility manages two large regional watersheds that supply its customers, which include people in King County who receive Seattle water through SPU’s wholesale customers.

You can find more water-saving tips at https://www.savingwater.org/

For more information and weekly updates on water reduction, visit SPU’s At Your Service Blog.

Seattle customers asked to save water (Savingwater.org)

©2023 Cox Media Group