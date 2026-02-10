Seattle Public Schools says business as usual Wednesday even with Seahawks Celebration

Seattle Public Schools will remain open on Wednesday as the city hosts a victory parade to celebrate the Seahawks’ Super Bowl win.

District officials confirmed that all schools will continue regular instruction and services despite the expected arrival of one million fans.

The district announced that attendance policies will remain in effect and participating in the parade will not be considered an excused absence for students.

Schools will also follow their scheduled early release for Wednesday while maintaining all standard operations.

Traffic conditions are expected to worsen significantly near the parade route and local campuses.

Bailey Gatzert Elementary School sits on Yesler Way which leads right to both Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park. It is one of the schools that is closest to the stadiums.

Yesler could see a higher volume of vehicles and also possibly pedestrians as fans enter the city during morning school drop-off times.

Seattle Public Schools sent out a notice and posted it on its website saying families to plan for potential delays.

For many parents, the morning commute is already a challenge.

Alexys Addison, a parent at Bailey Gatzert, walks her children most days to school. She said the congestion in front of the school is a daily issue that is expected to intensify with the celebration.

“It’s absolutely horrible,” Addison said regarding the current traffic levels. “I mean, it’s going to be like every other day, so we’ll get through it,” she added remarking that she expects that traffic volume could increase on Wednesday.

Safety remains a primary concern as possibly one million Seahawks fans are expected to participate in the festivities.

Avaeda Fleming, another parent at Bailey Gatzert, is urging those traveling into the city to remain alert for students walking to and from school.

She noted that she frequently observes dangerous situations with traffic and pedestrians in the area.

“I mean, at least two, three times a week, you see close calls where cars or bikes are trying to turn and people just barrel through. She urged people to slow down if they are driving through the city Wednesday morning.

Despite the celebration and the big win for the Seahawks, Addison said that school can and should go on, “Education comes first, so I’m glad they have school, but I’m happy that everybody that is a football fan is going to be able to celebrate tomorrow.”

