Seattle Public Schools rolls back new lunch policy

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools announced to families it’s rolling back the decision to implement the new two-lunch policy one day a week. Now on early-release Wednesdays, students will be able to keep the single-hour lunch period.

The district was going to switch to two lunch periods for all high schools, but the plans were met with backlash and student protests.

Students walked out of school last month, demanding that the district keep the one-lunch policy. They said having two lunches would make it impossible to join in club activities that meet over lunch, and made it more difficult to see teachers for help or friends to socialize.

They also protested how the change was announced – it happened abruptly about a week into the school year.

The Seattle Student Union president is calling the return to a single lunch on Wednesdays a victory, but also says it’s not enough.

“It definitely shows that a compromise was made and that it definitely will ease the pain a little bit. But there definitely still is a lot more work to be done,” said Leo Falit-Baiamonte, president of the Seattle Student Union. “We are going to keep mobilizing,” he said.

In a letter emailed to families Thursday night, SPS said, “We apologize for the disruption that this change has caused”. It added it hopes the compromise helps “preserve time for students to connect, join clubs, or explore other interests” ... and “helps ease the transition.”

The student union said once again, there was no communication from the district ahead of the change. In the letter to families and staff, the district added that it is forming a task force to improve communication and to " better balance students’ interests."

Full letter below:

Dear SPS families and staff,

Starting Monday, Oct. 6, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) will move to two lunch periods on most days for comprehensive high schools. This applies to campuses that previously had one lunch period per day.

To preserve time for students to connect, join clubs, or explore other interests, schools’ schedules may have one lunch on Wednesdays, which are early-release days. This gives students time for whole-school community building, while still supporting a safer and more manageable lunch experience on other days.

We are proud that so many of our students actively participate in a wide range of activities and recognize that moving away from a single lunch period may impact some of those activities. We hope this approach helps ease the transition.

Next Steps:

Schools will provide exact details about their schedules by the end of the week.

SPS will create a collaborative task force to explore ways to enhance the high school experience and better balance students’ interests.

We apologize for the disruption that this change has caused, and we appreciate your patience as we work through this change.

In partnership,

Fred Podesta Superintendent

Dr. Rocky Torres-Morales

Associate Superintendent

