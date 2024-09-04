Seattle Public Library systems back up after May ransomware attack

SEATTLE — Services at the Seattle Central Public Library are finally back up and running.

That means you can now make returns, use computers, and browse the online catalog again.

The library was targeted in a ransomware attack over Memorial Day weekend that forced the library to go offline.

It shut down their technology and equipment, including cataloging, lending software, e-books and e-audiobooks, public computers, and public printing.

Now, all systems are back online except access to microfilm, which should be available later this month.

