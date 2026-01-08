Seattle protest underway after ICE officer kills Minneapolis woman

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A protest was held on Wednesday night in Seattle after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer killed a woman in Minneapolis.

The protest, held at the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building in downtown Seattle, began at 6 p.m. Approximately 200 protesters showed up to demonstrate.

The Seattle Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (SAARPR) and the Seattle Against War (SAW) announced an emergency press conference to protest ICE.

Woman killed by ICE officer in Minneapolis

The 37-year-old woman was shot in the head in front of a family member Wednesday morning, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called the incident “an act of terrorism,” stating the woman tried to run over ICE officers and rammed them with her vehicle.

“An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot, to protect himself and the people around him,” Noem said, according to The AP.

However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called Noem’s statement “garbage” and called out the federal deployment of more than 2,000 ICE officers to Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“What they are doing is not to provide safety in America. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust,” Frey said, as reported by The AP. “They’re ripping families apart. They’re sowing chaos on our streets, and in this case, quite literally killing people.”

“They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I wanna tell everybody directly, that is bull****,” he continued.

Frey had a strong message for ICE: “Get the f*** out of Minneapolis.”

Seattle organizations call for end to ICE raids

Protests are currently taking place in Minneapolis and will continue through the 11th, SAARPR and SAW’s news release stated.

SAARPR and SAW have united with the Legalization 4 All Network. The organizations are demanding an immediate end to ICE raids in Seattle, a halt to mass deportations, justice and accountability for the woman killed in Minneapolis — including public release of the shooting officer’s name — and disclosure of ICE agents active in Seattle communities.

