Seattle police thank 12s for mostly peaceful Super Bowl celebration

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Seattle police are thanking loyal 12s for a mostly peaceful Seahawks Super Bowl victory celebration that sprang up last night at Lumen Field, Pioneer Square, Pike Place Market, and in Capitol Hill.

Immediately after the final few seconds ticked off the clock in Santa Ana, 12s converged on downtown Seattle for a celebration long overdue. There were a handful of problems, but police said nothing too serious. Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers fanned out all over the city, and many of them were also running DUI Emphasis patrols.

SPD reports ‘no significant injury or fatalities’

“We had multiple arrests for DUI, multiple arrests for firearms violations, and assault arrests. There was no significant injury or fatalities. There were no homicides. No fatality collisions,” SPD Detective Eric Munoz said.

Most of you know there were a lot of fireworks set off all over Seattle. You probably also know those fireworks are illegal within Seattle city limits. When answering a fireworks call, officers have discretion on whether to arrest, cite, or warn those involved.

“We did not have any significant incidents of fire or arson that occurred with that. We understand the nature of the celebration. We do not encourage people to light fireworks, but we do understand that it will happen,” Munoz said.

Glass broken on Pioneer Square Pergola

There was also some minor property damage in downtown Seattle and Capitol Hill. Glass was once again broken on the Pioneer Square Pergola, and several street signs were damaged.

Police also said there were several guns stolen from cars. They urge all gun owners not to leave guns in the car during Wednesday’s parade. Leave them at home and secured.

One man also suffered a broken bone, but other than that, there were no injuries reported.

