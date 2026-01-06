Seattle police take ‘knife with handle comprised of brass knuckles’ from convicted felon

SEATTLE — Police took an illegal weapon from a convicted felon in Downtown Seattle this weekend.

According to SPD, at around 5 a.m. last Saturday, patrol officers saw a man armed with a knife along 3rd Avenue.

Police say the 35-year-old man cooperated with officers while being detained.

Officers “removed the handle from his pocket, revealing a large fixed-blade knife with a handle comprised of brass knuckles,” according to the police report.

The suspect was identified as a convicted felon with a violent person caution. The knife was seized as evidence, but the man was released once officers completed their investigation.

Police did recommend criminal charges to the City Attorney’s Office for Unlawful Use of Weapons.

©2026 Cox Media Group