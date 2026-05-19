Seattle Police: SWAT arrests standoff suspect after stabbing

SEATTLE — SWAT arrested a suspect after they barricaded themselves in a Georgetown apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 6 a.m., SPD confirmed to KIRO 7 that the suspect had barricaded themselves in an apartment after allegedly stabbing someone in the face.

Preliminary information from SPD notes that the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were on scene with the barricaded suspect at that time.

At 9 a.m., Seattle police shared that a SWAT team was conducting an arrest operation at the complex.

Community members were asked to avoid the area and expect traffic delays near 4th Avenue South and South Michigan Street.

There is a @SeattlePD incident on S Michigan St at 4th Ave S blocking the right WB lane and left EB lanes, as well as the right NB lane. Use caution. pic.twitter.com/3PqPs1QWq9 — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) May 19, 2026

By 9:30 a.m., SPD confirmed that SWAT had arrested the suspect.

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