Seattle police says officer may have shot someone at the Southwest Precinct

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Police Department says it is investigating after an officer reportedly shot someone.

It happened Wednesday at 2300 Southwest Webster Street, which is the same address as the department’s Southwest Precinct.

KIRO 7 crews on the scene see a deceased person under a tarp in the secure parking lot of the precinct.

KIRO 7 has reached out to police for more information about what happened and has a crew headed to the area and a public information officer is on the way to share more information about what happened.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Police investigating after an officer reportedly shot a person in the 2300 block of SW Webster St. More information when available. — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) March 19, 2025









