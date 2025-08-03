Seattle police respond to two homicides within hours overnight

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they are investigating two fatal shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened at around 4:12 a.m. near 1st Avenue South and South Dakota Street in South Seattle, SPD said in a release.

Officers found a man shot in the chest and a juvenile shot in the leg, the release said.

Both victims were brought to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, but the man shot in the chest was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the juvenile is expected to survive.

Just after 6 a.m., officers responded to a second fatal shooting near 4th Avenue South and South Massachusetts Street.

Seattle police have not said if the shootings are connected.

This is a developing story.

