New bodycam shows moment Seattle Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Ballard

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) released new video showing the moments when a suspect allegedly pulled a gun on officers responding to a domestic violence call on Thursday.

At around 5:45 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was following her near the Ballard Community Center.

When police arrived, the man drew a handgun and exchanged gunfire with officers.

Body-worn camera footage posted on Sunday shows officers firing multiple shots at the suspect. Investigators say he is at Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

An officer was also injured in the shooting but has since been released from the hospital.

The Independent Force Investigation Team of King County has taken over the investigation.

