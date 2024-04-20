Seattle police release body camera video of fatal officer involved shooting in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — Friday evening the Seattle Police Department released body camera video of the fatal officer involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in a Tukwila hotel.

Officer were conduction a Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce operation at the DoubleTree hotel on Southcenter Parkway.

The suspect, a 67-year-old man came to the hotel expecting to meet up with two young girls, 7 and 11 years old.

Instead, three Seattle officers were waiting inside the hotel room. When police open the door and began identifying themselves, the suspect began taking out a gun.

Officers quickly opened fire, killing the man.

The Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

The full video released today is graphic and may be disturbing. SPD released it as an age restricted YouTube video. If you would like to see the full video, you can click here.

