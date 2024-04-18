BREAKING: Seattle officer injured in fatal shooting at Tukwila hotel

TUKWILA, Wash. — Wednesday afternoon a Seattle police officer was injured, and a suspect killed during an operation at the DoubleTree hotel on Southcenter Parkway in Tukwila.

“Earlier today, officers were conducting an Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce operation. During that operation, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” said a release from the Seattle Police Department.

BREAKING: An Officer Involved Shooting investigation is under way outside the Double Tree hotel in Tukwila. We are expecting to hear from Seattle Police shortly. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/ISuYBgoU9o — Jake Chapman (@JChapmanNews) April 17, 2024

The officer suffered a minor ‘graze wound’ and was treated on the scene. The officer did not go to the hospital.

The suspect was deceased at the scene.

According to the release, “The Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident per protocol.”

