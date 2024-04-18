News

BREAKING: Seattle officer injured in fatal shooting at Tukwila hotel

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle officer injured in fatal shooting at Tukwila hotel

By KIRO 7 News Staff

TUKWILA, Wash. — Wednesday afternoon a Seattle police officer was injured, and a suspect killed during an operation at the DoubleTree hotel on Southcenter Parkway in Tukwila.

“Earlier today, officers were conducting an Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce operation. During that operation, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” said a release from the Seattle Police Department.

The officer suffered a minor ‘graze wound’ and was treated on the scene. The officer did not go to the hospital.

The suspect was deceased at the scene.

According to the release, “The Force Investigation Team is investigating the incident per protocol.”

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read