Seattle police recover drugs, signed and graded X-Men #1 from stolen car in Georgetown

Seattle police officers on patrol in Georgetown recovered drugs and comic books from a stolen car Wednesday morning after noticing a parked Hyundai Elantra that had been reported stolen less than 24 hours prior.

Upon investigating near Airport Way South and South Hardy Street, officers found a 53-year-old man in the driver’s seat.

He claimed he had borrowed the vehicle from a friend two months earlier.

A search of the car revealed cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and collectible items, including a signed copy of Classic X-Men #1 and basketball cards, which are also suspected to be stolen.

The man was arrested and booked into King County Jail on suspicion of possessing narcotics with intent to sell, as well as possessing a stolen vehicle.

Police are asking for help in identifying the owner of the comic books.

Anyone with information can call Seattle police and reference case number 2024-294745.

