More than 6,000 customers lose power across Sumner, Bonney Lake, Puyallup

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — More than 6,000 homes and businesses are out of power in an area spanning Sumner, Bonney Lake, and Puyallup.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported the outage around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to PSE, there are seven active outages in the area affecting 6,472 customers.

Each outage is expected to have its power restored by 9 a.m. Tuesday. The cause is under investigation.

Use PSE’s website and interactive map for up-to-the-minute updates on power outages.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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