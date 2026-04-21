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More than 6,000 customers lose power across Sumner, Bonney Lake, Puyallup

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
More than 6,000 customers lose power across Sumner, Bonney Lake, Puyallup
By MyNorthwest.com Staff

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — More than 6,000 homes and businesses are out of power in an area spanning Sumner, Bonney Lake, and Puyallup.

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) reported the outage around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to PSE, there are seven active outages in the area affecting 6,472 customers.

Each outage is expected to have its power restored by 9 a.m. Tuesday. The cause is under investigation.

Use PSE’s website and interactive map for up-to-the-minute updates on power outages.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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