Seattle police recover 3D printed gun, large amount of drugs after investigating traffic violation

A ghost gun, a large amount of drugs, and cash were recovered while investigating a traffic violation in Seattle Friday night.
At about 10:15 a.m. Friday, patrolling officers saw a car without a license plate near the intersection of Denny Way and 4th Avenue.
Officers saw the driver commit a moving violation, then leave his car and enter a nearby building.
When officers approached the car, they saw a large amount of drugs in a shopping bag inside. The driver also exited the building, saw the police and ran off. He was not caught.
After a search warrant was obtained, officers searched the car and found the following:
- 1 loaded semi-automatic handgun without a serial number.
- 2 fully loaded extended handgun magazines.
- 330.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
- 522.9 grams of suspected “M-30″ fentanyl pills.
- 1216.9 grams of suspected fentanyl powder.
- 198.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
- 1034 grams of suspected cocaine.
- 227.7 grams of suspected Xanax.
- 169.1 grams of suspected heroin.
- $9,530 in cash.
- 2 digital scales.
