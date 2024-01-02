Seattle police recover 3D printed gun, large amount of drugs after investigating traffic violation

A ghost gun, a large amount of drugs, and cash were recovered while investigating a traffic violation in Seattle Friday night.

At about 10:15 a.m. Friday, patrolling officers saw a car without a license plate near the intersection of Denny Way and 4th Avenue.

Officers saw the driver commit a moving violation, then leave his car and enter a nearby building.

When officers approached the car, they saw a large amount of drugs in a shopping bag inside. The driver also exited the building, saw the police and ran off. He was not caught.

After a search warrant was obtained, officers searched the car and found the following:

1 loaded semi-automatic handgun without a serial number.

2 fully loaded extended handgun magazines.

330.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

522.9 grams of suspected “M-30″ fentanyl pills.

1216.9 grams of suspected fentanyl powder.

198.8 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

1034 grams of suspected cocaine.

227.7 grams of suspected Xanax.

169.1 grams of suspected heroin.

$9,530 in cash.

2 digital scales.

©2024 Cox Media Group